REED CITY -- Jeannine Alana Zimmerman, nee Spear, passed away May 19, at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. She was 64.She was born April 26, 1956, in Boston, Massachusetts, and moved to Reed City as a little girl. She was married on Nov. 27, 1974, in Cadillac, to Edmund Zimmerman, of Hersey, who survives her.Jeannine was employed with the State of Michigan for 30 years in the MESC division and also served as a union steward during her time there.She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Edmund "Eddie," of Reed City; her son, Matthew (Tanya) Zimmerman, of Reed City; two grandchildren, Rylee and Landen; three brothers, Daniel, Alan and Donald Spear, all of Big Rapids.She was preceded in death by her parents, Alan and Marilyn Spear; and a nephew.Funeral services will take place at a later date.



