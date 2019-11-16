PUNTA GORDA ISLES, Fla. -- Jefferey L. Reynolds, 69, of Punta Gorda Isles, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Fort Myers, Florida.

He was born May 6, 1950, in Lansing, the son of Wilbert W. and Shirley M. (Martin) Reynolds.

Jeff graduated from Holt High School in 1968. When the family moved to Rodney, Jeff attended Ferris State University. He worked for a time at J. C. Waddell in Big Rapids, then began his banking career at First National Bank in Big Rapids. He later accepted an offer from Barnett Bank, in Florida, and he lived in Coral Springs, Port Charlotte and most recently, Punta Gorda Isles.

Jeff is survived by his sister, Debbie (Doug) Brigham-Rueffer, of Marion; a brother, Greg (Sue) Reynolds, of Mecosta; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; a sister, Vickie Johnson; a great-nephew, Zachary Smith; and a brother-in-law, Ed Brigham.

It was Jeff's wishes that cremation take place in Florida, with his final resting place at Martiny Township Cemetery in Rodney. Burial will take place in the spring.

