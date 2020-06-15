Jeffery Howard Niedzielski

Mt. PLEASANT -- Jeffery Howard Niedzielski was born July 31, 1954 in Cadillac, to John August Niedzielski II and Helen Ruth Batt, the youngest of their five children. He was called home June 8, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant .

When Jeff was almost 18 months old, his father, John passed away. Helen remarried in December of 1956 to Russell Scott Myers, and Jeff and his older siblings moved to Barryton, Russ's hometown. Jeff attended Barryton Elementary school and graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in 1972.

Following high school, Jeff's younger years were spent in the United States Army. He was active duty and primarily spent his time as a military police officer. His favorite story regarding his time in the service was when he was training in Germany. He would recall with boisterous laughter how he and his platoon were in the middle of nowhere running drills for days at a time half delirious from exhaustion. Many pranks also abounded. Jeff always enjoyed a good joke and found many opportunities to be mischievous with family and friends.

Jeff was an extremely charismatic, loving, and gentle soul. He loved playing guitar and learning about history. It wasn't uncommon for him to spend his mornings sipping coffee and watching the history channel. By the evening, the house would be filled with music as he played or had his music blaring through his stereo.

After completing his time in the military, Jeff pursued his calling to become a minister. He graduated from the Accelerated Preachers Program at Great Lakes Christian College and successfully became an ordained minister. Upon completion of his goal, he set out to minister wherever he was needed. He had a passion for talking about Christ and he loved sharing that passion with anyone he met. He could talk to anyone and make them a friend -- grocery store clerks, waitresses, and even strangers on the street. People were drawn to him and his love of Christ would shine like a beacon.

At his heart, Jeff yearned for a stable and loving family. He opened his home and grew his family through adoption, always seeking to create a big loving home.

Jeff is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Anthony) Sanchez, Shannon (Randy) Dolby, Katrina (Nathan) Cronauer, John (Kellye) McKenzie, Jacquelyn Niedzielski, Cherish Niedzielski and fiancÃ©, Matt, Alexis Niedzielski and Abigail Niedzielski; and his grandchildren, Luke, Anastasia, Joseph, Alexandria, Adrian, Paige, Jack, Daisy and Levi.

After several years as a minister Jeff took up truck driving so that he could give his family a better, more stable life. He spent close to 16 years driving all over the US in the big rigs. He enjoyed the travel and seeing new sights but ultimately missed being home with his family.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, John (1955), Helen (2013) and Russell (1987); stepbrother, Larry Myers and wife, Nancy; step brother-in-law, Otto Burmeister; half-sister, Danya Daily, and husband, Allen; and nephews, Tony, John, Otto and Gary.

Jeff's passing will also be mourned by his siblings, Jerrilynn (Bud) Strong, Cheryl Forcia, John (Deborah) Niedzielski, Mary (Joe) Bechaz, and Kelli (Todd) Hickman; step-siblings, Linda (John) Abbott, Marcia Burmeister, and Paula (Gary) Finney; and his many nieces and nephews.

A grave side service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at the Strong Cemetery, 1215 17 Mile Rd, Remus, with Pastor Josh Webb officiating. Friends may join the family at that time in saying their farewells.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help differ the cost of Jeff's memorial, or in Jeff's name to the Mecosta County Commission on Aging's Veteran Supply boxes that they do each November for personal supplies for veterans at area VA facilities.

Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Visit the online guestbook at stephenson-wyman.com.