MECOSTA -- Friday, March 22, 2019, we said goodbye to our loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend, Jeffrey Duane Meeker. He passed away at home with his family by his side, at the age of 47.

An avid outdoorsman, Jeff loved to fish, hunt and woodwork. He was a huge Michigan State fan, and loved to spend time with his family.

His caring and selfless ways will be greatly missed by his sons, Cody, Chase and Cole Meeker; his soon-to-be-born twin granddaughters; mother, Pledas (Pete) Woodhams; step-father, Donald Woodhams; sisters, Shelly Chapman and Kami Riggs; brother, Bryan Meeker; nephews, Travis Chapman and Nolan Riggs; nieces, Brittany Chapman and Kailee Meeker; great-niece, Teagen Chapman; and his long-time girlfriend and best friend, Trisha Beemer.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Duane Meeker.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be this summer. Friends may share a memory with the family online at janowiczfamilyfuneralhome.com.