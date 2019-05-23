MECOSTA -- Jeffrey William Berry, 42, of Mecosta, recently relocated from Nevada, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

A celebration of Jeff's life will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus.

Jeff was born on May 25, 1976, in Saginaw, to Jerry Berry and Pamela Fitzgerald (Berry).

His career consisted of a 20-year span in the casino management business. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseshoes, billiards, cards, bowling, board games and pretty much anything competitive.

He is survived by his father, Jerry Berry; mother, Pamela Fitzgerald; twin brother, Jerrad Berry; sisters, Melissa Williams, Monique Berry and Nicole Embrey; brothers, Lindley (Jason) Arnold and Ethan Wernette; and three children, Kaitlynn Catanzaro, Jacob Berry and Kaitlynn Vinton.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at janowiczfh.com.