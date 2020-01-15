MECOSTA -- Jeffrey William Berry, 74, longtime resident of Mecosta, passed away Jan. 8.

A celebration of life service will take place at noon with public viewing at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Janowicz Family Funeral Home on 469 W. Wheatland Ave., Remus, MI 49340.

A celebratory luncheon will be held immediately after services at the VFW Hall on 1050 W. Main St., Mecosta, MI 49332.

He was the third child born to John Henry Berry Jr. and Maxine (Norman) Berry.

Jeffrey attended and graduated from Mecosta High School in 1963, where he excelled in his classes and basketball. He attended Central Michigan University, where he received a basketball scholarship. He was drafted into the U.S. Marines in 1966, and honorably discharged in 1968.

After his military tour, he was employed for many years at the Oldsmobile GM plant in Lansing, where he specialized in car paints. He was later employed and retired from the city of Kalamazoo as a chemist in 2002.

Jeffrey had three children -- Ashley, Justin and Dustin -- whom he proudly adored. He embodied the spirit of pride for his Berry heritage, his family and for his one and only grandchild, Julien.

Jeffrey was actively and passionately involved in his community as an auxiliary member of the Mecosta VFW, a member of the Michigan Fraternal Order of Police, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Kalamazoo, and a member of the Mason fraternity. Those who knew Jeffrey were keenly aware of his daily/weekly routine visiting local establishments. He played in euchre tournaments, trivia games and his favorite pastime, karaoke.

He leaves to mourn daughter, Dr. Ashley-Marie Berry, of Cincinnati, Ohio; sons, Justin Berry, of Farmington, and Dustin (Mariah) Berry, of Detroit; grandson, Julien Isaac Berry; brothers, John Berry III (Marie), of Southfield, Jerry Berry, of Mecosta, and sister, Marguerite (Linda) Berry, of Brentwood, Tennessee; and a longtime significant partner, Baby (Dona) Warren, of Kalamazoo. He also leaves many nieces; nephews; cousins; special friends, Archie (Sheryl) Lake and Earl (Andrea) Mayer; and a host of others he encountered during his journey of life.

In lieu of flowers, you may instead donate to School Section Lake Veterans Park in Mecosta.