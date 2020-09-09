BIG RAPIDS — Jennifer Renee Grasman, 36, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

She was born Sept. 21, 1983, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Mark and Jeanne (Birtles) Grasman, and graduated from Hamilton High School in 2002. Jennifer moved to Big Rapids in 2016 and has lived here since.

Jennifer is survived by her three children, Zachery, Karlie, and Emma; her brother, Matthew Grasman, of Dorr; her sister, Jill (Steven) Hollman, of Rodney; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Liberty Baptist Church in Reed City, with a luncheon to follow.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.