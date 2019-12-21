BIG RAPIDS — On Dec. 15, 2019, Jeremy Francis Gulseth, of Big Rapids, passed through the veil, surrounded by his chosen brethren.

Jeremy came to this world Dec. 5, 1979. He was born in Escanaba. His family moved to Morley when he was very young, where he also attended school and graduated from Morley Stanwood High School.

During high school and his young adulthood, Jeremy held down many different odd jobs. He discovered and began working for Metron of Big Rapids as lead dietary manager. Jeremy loved his work there and enjoyed bringing meals together for all of the beloved residents for almost 16 years.

Jeremy loved playing "Dungeons and Dragons" with his friends. He played for many years and was known to play for long hours, or even days at a time. His interests also included science/fantasy fiction novels, anything medieval fantasy and horror movies — "Friday the 13th" was his favorite series. He loved his dogs, Bear and Azul, loud music, dancing and to be social in the comfort of his house.

Jeremy had a tremendous heart and gave of himself to all his close friends and those around him unconditionally. He found and brought together so many people, and also helped them find and bring themselves together in his short time here.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Francis; and mother, Patricia.

Jeremy is survived in this realm by several aunts and uncles, Debra, Myron, Michael and kin; and his chosen kin, Dustin Baker, Ed Parrish, Gregory Beemer, Travis Beemer, William Long, Tania Parrish (Harris), Clinton Zimmerman, Jeremy Bishop, Michael Haight, Jason Wilkinson, Greg Smith, Dave Balsitis, Doug Vorhees, Mat Kempher, Kate Siekirk and so many others.

Jeremy's cremains will be plotted in Escanaba, alongside his father and mother. There will be an informal memorial celebration honoring our brother in summer 2020. Please reach out to one of his chosen family if you'd like to have details and attend.

May he go forth and speak his magic, seek his treasures and conquer the next realm. May he continue to roll 20s and wield kindness wherever he journeys.