CANADIAN LAKES -- Jeremy Wayne Dammarell, 43, of Canadian Lakes, passed away at his home Friday, Feb. 14.

He was born Dec. 9, 1976, in San Diego, California, the son of Ronald and Shawn (Johnson) Dammarell.

Jeremy was raised in La Porte, Indiana, where he graduated from high school in 1995. He earned degrees in biochemistry and molecular biology from Purdue University in 2000.

In 2010, Jeremy moved to Canadian Lakes. He worked as a software developer and was an avid learner with a lifelong passion for science and technology. Jeremy loved Michigan winters and Christmas, and always had Indy, the best dog ever, at his side.

He is survived by the love of his life and partner for 22 years, Lindsey Gingrich; his mother, Shawn (Joe) Schindler; his sister, Christine Black; his maternal grandfather, Robert (Cheryl) Johnson; stepbrothers, Joe and Chris Schindler and Adam Mueller; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his father; sister, Georgann Schindler; maternal grandmother, Sue Ellen Huber; and paternal grandparents, Robert and Gladys Dammarell.

A memorial celebration of Jeremy's life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made for Third Coast Labrador Rescue, 3clr.org, or the Electronic Frontier Foundation, eff.org.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus.