Obituary
MORLEY — Jesse Cole, 57, of Morley, passed away Jan. 13 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus.

He was born Nov. 15, 1962, in Grant, the son of Dale and Rosemary (Avery) Cole. During his working years, he worked as a buffer. He loved to cut wood, fix cars or anything else he could get his hands on.

Surviving are his children, Jennifer Cole, of Rockford, Heather (Justin) Greene, of Six Lakes and Samantha (Andres) Paxtor, of Morley; 11 grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Dale Cole, of Morley, Julie Hubbard, of Greenville, Ernie (Nan) Cole, of Grant, Steven (Becca) Cole, of Grant, Susan (Kenny) Fenske, of Grant, Arthur (Melissa) Cole, of Grant, Tom (Kelly) Beeney, Marshall Horn and Dennis (Deb) Sied; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Russell; and Sammy Briggs and Harold Townes.

Memorial services will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Heckman Funeral Home, with Two Dogs officiating. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jan. 14, 2020
