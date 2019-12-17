LeROY -- Jill Anna Louise (Benkert) Knapp, 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Dec. 11, 2019.

Jill was born Jan. 14, 1968, to Kenneth and Diane (Erickson) Benkert. She was a 1986 graduate of Pine River Area Schools. In July, 1988, she was married to the love of her life, Andrew Knapp. Jill graduated from Ferris State University with an associate's degree in health information technology and later continued to work towards her bachelor's degree.

Jill began her career with Munson Healthcare (Mercy) Cadillac Hospital in 1988. Although she held many positions, she ended her employment in 2016, as the director of health information management. Jill began a new adventure with Spectrum Health in 2016, as the HIM Operations Manager. During the 31 years of her employment, she aspired to improve the healthcare system. She created lasting friendships and touched the lives of countless people with her caring, compassionate leadership.

Jill loved spending time with family and friends. She was an amazing wife and mother to Alex and Jordan and loved them beyond words. Jill enjoyed traveling and had a passion for designing, crafting and antiques. She was an elegant writer and speaker. She had a genuinely kind soul, showing encouragement and comfort to all.

Jill is preceded in death by her mother, Diane Benkert. She is survived by her father, Kenneth Benkert; husband, Andrew Knapp; children, Alex and Jordan (Hannah) Knapp; sisters, Deena Adema and Jody Jordan; father in-law, William Knapp; the joy of her life, her grandchildren, Ashton Knapp, Carson and Brayden Boven; as well as brothers/sister in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who all mourn her loss.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital, Lacks Cancer Center and Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, who handled the arrangements.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 21, 2019, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin, with Vicar Alex Ross officiating. The family invites you to a gathering of remembrance prior to the service at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jill's memory to Augustana Lutheran Church or to a cancer center of your choice.