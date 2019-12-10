BIG RAPIDS -- Jimmie Ray Gerst, 79, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

He was born Oct. 26, 1940, in Woodville, the son of Irven H. and Mabel V. (Allen) Gerst.

Jimmie started working for Hydacker-Wheatlake Company in his teens. He began his career as a groundman/operator and retired more than 40 years later as a foreman on a pole setting crew.

Jimmie married Nancy Jean Bushre on June 25, 1960. They made their home and raised their family in Big Rapids.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and helping others on projects with his John Deere tractor.

Jimmie is survived by his son, Jimmie (Alice) Gerst Jr., of Big Rapids; three grandchildren, Jimmie Dean (Jennifer) Gerst, of Big Rapids, Jacklyn (A.J.) Hollenbeck, of Canadian Lakes, and Jessica Gerst, of Big Rapids; three great-grandsons, Lucas and Kyle Hollenbeck and Quentin Dolbee; two sisters, Katherine (Dave) Weaver, of Goodells, and Janet (Alfred) Dexter, of Chippewa Lake; two brothers, Walter (Joanne) Gerst, of Big Rapids, and John (Sherri) Gerst, of Reed City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of more than 50 years, Nancy, on June 30, 2018. He also was preceded in death by an infant brother, Lyle.

A celebration of Jimmie's life will take place 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Clayton Reeves officiating. The family will greet friends two hours prior to service at a visitation beginning at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Jimmie's name may be made to the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.