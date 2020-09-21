BIG RAPIDS - Joan Anderson, 67, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 21, 1952, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Steve and Betty (Redman) Baker, and lived in Big Rapids her entire life. In 1971, Joan graduated from Big Rapids High School.
On Oct. 26, 1973, she married Duane L. Anderson, and they resided in Green Township. Joan loved her coffee shops, garage saling, and spending time with her granddaughters. She also enjoyed raising Labrador Retrievers.
Joan is survived by her husband Duane; their two sons, Brian (Lana), of Paris, and Brent (Amy), of Big Rapids; their granddaughters, Harper and Scout; her twin sister, Jane (Ron) Wirth, of Big Rapids; her brothers, Ron (Barb) Baker, of Paris, and David Baker, of Big Rapids; several nieces and nephews; her good friends, Ann Currie and Diane Getts; and her favorite lab Ranger. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Terry Baker.
Private family services will be in the West Cemetery in Green Township. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to ARC of Mecosta County, 18400 220th Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.