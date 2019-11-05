BIG RAPIDS -- Joan Doris Wellnitz, 89, of Big Rapids, passed away Nov. 3, 2019, after a short illness.

She was born June 19, 1930, in Kalamazoo, the youngest of three sisters born to Henry and Katherine-Mary Weenink. She graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School before progressing on to attend classes at Kalamazoo College as a music major, where she met future husband Howard (Gus) Southworth.

After marrying, the couple moved to Cassopolis, where Howard found work as a schoolteacher and the couple began their family. Several years in Cassopolis prepared the couple for the next chapter. The young family moved to Big Rapids in 1954 and were married 27 years.

In 1977, Joan married Jack (John) Wellnitz. Bound by a love for music, they participated in concerts, musicals, plays and cheered for FSU hockey for 35 years.

Socially active in the Big Rapids community from the beginning, Joan contributed to endless clubs and committees. She served on the hospital auxiliary in at least five different decades, including a stint as president. There wasn't a bake sale in the community that went without a contribution from Joan's oven, whether a cake, banana bread or cookies. She loved gathering with her various knitting groups -- Joan was always in the process of knitting something to gift or donate, learning new knitting patterns or traveling to obtain the best alpaca and llama yarn.

Music and worship were both central to Joan's life. A member of the United Church, she participated in Bible study groups, sponsored youth in the congregation and sang in the church choir for nearly 60 years, until age 80. She also participated in other choirs, including the local Sweet Adelines chapter, the United Church Bell Choir and Voca Lyrica, which offered Joan the opportunity to sing in Germany, Australia and perhaps her favorite, New York's Carnegie Hall.

Expanding her exposure to the community were several jobs that showcased Joan's social skills. Jobs at Edie's dress shop and Mary O'Shoppe and Chemical (First National) Bank as a receptionist, teller and branch manager. While working at Chemical Bank's Southland Branch, Joan helped countless new FSU students open accounts when starting school. Several of these students were hockey players who convinced Joan to attend a game. One game was all it took -- the hook was set. Joan and Jack were season ticket holders and fervent Blue Line Club supporters, supporting student athletes and yelling at referees for years.

She was the mother of Rebecca (Eric) Priebe, of Saline, Mary (Mark) Waldron, of Big Rapids, Tom (Vickie) Southworth, of Royal Oak, Clare Wellnitz, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, Mat Wellnitz, of Big Rapids, and Michelle (Mark) Littleson, of Belleville; and grandmother to Audrey (Rony) Barbera, Dean (Allison) Waldron, Charlotte Southworth and Austin and Jackson Littleson.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Wellnitz, in 2014; and her son, Roger Southworth, in 1983.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the United Church in Big Rapids, with Rev. JT Hills officiating. Joan's family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, and beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to the United Church or ARC (Animal Rescue Coalition) of Mecosta County. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.