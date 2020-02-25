DIMONDALE -- Joan Irene (Ireland) Keeny, of Dimondale, formerly of the Onondaga and Springport areas, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 89.

She was born in 1930 to Harry and Dorothy (Griffen) Ireland. Joan, while a teenager, went through the foster care system, living with families in the Leslie and surrounding area, ending at her Aunt Leona and Uncle Leroy Bratchi's home. Joan also lived and worked in Charlotte and lived in Remus until a serious car accident in 1998.

After Joan and her husband, Ken Keeny's accident in March 1998, both were in separate hospitals and nursing care homes for the rest of their lives. Joan, for the past 20 years, lived at the Dimondale Nursing Care Center. It took many years for Joan to try to regain back some independence -- learning how to talk, walk, eat and dress herself all over again. She had many setbacks along the journey. The accident left Joan with short-term memory loss and lapses in her long-term memory.

Although Joan wasn't a woman of wealth, she was always willing to help out whenever she felt a need for neighbors, friends and family with a gift basket of food or household goods. Joan was a hard worker all of her life, whether on the farm or in a place of business, many times working two jobs to make ends meet for her family and step-families.

Joan worked as a cook with the Springport school system for many years. Heisler Hardware in Springport was also where she worked and got to know the Springport residents. During this time, she also worked part-time at Hoag and Sons Book Bindery to make ends meet. Other jobs were at A&E in Charlotte, and she retired from Masonic Pathways in Alma.

During her life in Springport, she was introduced to the Mormon church by her neighbors, James and Donna Banister. She was baptized through the church and had always told people that it changed her life.

She continued her faith of Mormonism until her car accident. She had learned that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints could baptize people who had already passed. This is what she wanted for her son, Thomas Riley, who died in Vietnam in 1968. Relief Society members still visit and send holiday cards to her after her absence from going to church for 22 years. The church also has a ritual of dressing members in clothes blessed from the temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, for their funerals. This was done for her by the Holt Ward Relief Society.

Joan was a member of the Gold Star Mothers. She was also a member of the VFW in Charlotte and Remus and enjoyed bowling on a league in Charlotte.

Joan's family members are, children by Delbert Riley (deceased), Thomas Riley (passed) and son-in-law, Thomas Betz (Linday Riley, passed). From Ronald Hector (deceased), Jean Jackson, Joyce (Herb) Signor and Donald (Chris) Hector. Children of Ronald Hector, before Joan's marriage to him, were Gary, Carolyn (Sis), Danny and Steven, (passed). Children of Harold Cockroft (deceased), Richard, Rob, Patricia, Thomas and Jeff. Children of Ken Keeny (deceased), Cheryl, Kris and Guy. Joan had three sisiters, Donna Hagan, Margery Ireland (passed) and Rosemary (Ron) Gobel. She had 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services took place at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids Chapel, with visitation starting at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Griffith Cemetery in Springport.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial contribution to Companions for Heroes, Dimondale Life Enrichment Services, Relief Society Holt Mormon Church or Gold Star Mothers.

To share memories or condolences, visit skinnerfuneralhomes.com.