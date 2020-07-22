1/1
JoAnn B. Spencer
1949 - 2020
RODNEY -- JoAnn B. Spencer, 71, of Rodney, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence.

She was born February 6, 1949 in Flint, the daughter of James and Maryann (Hart) Barrell, and graduated from Grand Blanc High School in 1967. JoAnn did her undergrad work at the University of Michigan, and then earned her Master's Degree in English from Michigan State University. 

JoAnn taught English to students as a second language at Ferris State College, and she was immensely proud to be a published poet. After teaching at Ferris, JoAnn's greatest joy was to teach adult education classes to Big Rapids area residents. She taught classes at the Mecosta County Senior Center, where she had many friends and enjoyed interacting with area residents. JoAnn loved training and showing Corgi dogs that she trained as therapy dogs to visit hospitals and senior centers as well as nursing homes. 

On March 17, 1990, she married Douglas H. Spencer, who survives. Also surviving are her daughter, Jessica (Brian) Kropf, of Lake Forest Park, WA; her grandchildren, Hartley, Rory, and Zoey; her siblings, Kathy (Ronnie) Brummett, of Ohio, Susan (Reg) Young, of Illinois, Becky (Thom) Darga, of Traverse City, and Jim (Barb) Barrell, of Florida; and several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson Casey.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Martiny Township Cemetery near Rodney.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Mecosta County Senior Center, 12954 80th Ave., Mecosta, MI 49332.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Martiny Township Cemetery
