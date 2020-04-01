SEARS -- Joann Howe, 85, of Sears, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at home with her family at her side.

She was born in Kalamazoo, on June 13, 1934, the daughter of Corwin and Marion (Kerstin) Newton. Joann graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1952.

On Feb. 13, 1954, she married Robert Howe, in Kalamazoo, where they raised their family. Bob and Joann spent many mornings at Theo & Stacy's Restaurant on Portage Road. Together, they looked forward to Bingo time. Joann also enjoyed knitting, sewing and reading and loved to travel. She worked as a nurse's aide at Mecosta County Medical Center for several years before retirement.

She was spunky, feisty, witty, strong, loyal and loving. These characteristics will not be forgotten by her four children, Daniel (Evelyn) Howe, of Evart, Julie (Bill) McKinney, of Clermont, Florida, Robert (Kara) Howe II, of Big Rapids and Patti (Jeff) McNeilly, of Sears; nine grandchildren, Vicki (Craig) Spille, David Richter, Nicole (Ryan) Davis, Tiffany Howe, Aimee (Shawn) Cassidy, Taylor (Donovan) Cramer, Dan (Krista) McNeilly, Tom McNeilly and BobbiJo McNeilly, 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton. Interment will follow at East Fork Cemetery in Barryton.

For those that wish to honor her memory by a donation to a charity the family was grateful to Hospice of Michigan for the care they provided. Online condolences can be given at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.