BITELY -- Joanna M. "Jo" Buczynski, 57, of Bitely, formerly of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.

She was born April 17, 1962, in Lakeview, the daughter of John and Evelyn (Lewis) Hay. Jo was a 1980 graduate of Morley Stanwood High School. She attended Northern Michigan University and was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority.

Jo was a certified nursing assistant for more than 20 years. She was employed by Altercare of Big Rapids, Great Lakes Caring Hospice and other various nursing homes in the area. Jo married James Buczynski on Nov. 7, 2010. She was a member of the Resurrection Life Church in Big Rapids.

Jo enjoyed shopping, flower gardening, watching the birds, fishing and hunting. She loved her family and spending time with them; especially her grandchildren. Jo's children were her priority in life; taking them to the beach, Mackinaw Island and other adventures to make memories.

She will be greatly missed. Jo is survived by her husband, James Buczynski, of Bitely; three daughters, Jacklyn (AJ) Hollenbeck, of Mecosta, Jessica Gerst, of Big Rapids, and Jennifer (Ken) Good, of Rockford; four grandchildren, Lucas and Kyle Hollenbeck and Madelyn and Dylan Good; two sisters, Darlene (Tony) Yeager, of Big Rapids, and Kathleen Whitfield, of Gowen; and three nieces and nephews, Heather (Anthony), Cassi (Derek) and Tyler.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Resurrection Life Church in Big Rapids with Pastor Ron Witbeck officiating. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Joanna will be laid to rest at Aetna Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joanna's name to Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.