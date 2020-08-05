1/1
Joanne Ruth Horgan
PARIS --  Joanne Ruth Horgan, 79, of Paris, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. She was born in Big Rapids on Jan. 3, 1941, the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Cooley) Bouman.

Joanne graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1959, and on Nov. 7, of that same year, married James "Jim" Horgan at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Together they made their home and raised their family in the Paris area.

In addition to caring for her family, Joanne worked outside the home -- her last employment being at the Kroger Store in Big Rapids.

Joanne was a good neighbor and a good baker. She enjoyed playing cards, clipping coupons, working in her garden and talking on the phone. Joanne especially enjoyed conversations and sharing recipes with her sister, Kathy Bouman Myers.

Her mischievous smile and that twinkle in her eye will never be forgotten.

Joanne is survived by her beloved family, including her husband of more than 60 years; children, Sheila (Brian) Swartz, of Caledonia, and Jim (Kim) Horgan, of Middleville; son-in-law, Jason Montag, of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Joshua (Lydia) Swartz, of Traverse City, Bradley Swartz, of Grand Rapids, Brianna (Derek) Eaton, of Caledonia, Ashley (Alex) Sackett, of Caledonia, Brittany and Mitchell Horgan, both at home in Middleville, and Zachary and Ashton Montag, both of Grand Rapids; great-grandchildren, Zane, Cameron, Macsen and Penelope Swartz, Parker and Elliott Sackett, and Huxton Dodge; as well as many extended family, and very dear friends, Michelle and Richard DeKubber, of Paris.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Sheri Jo Horgan Montag, on Feb. 11, 2016.

Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Rapids, with Father Jegar Fickel officiating. The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the Mass.

Joanne's cremated remains will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Joanne's name may be made to Elara Caring Hospice in Big Rapids.

Care and cremation entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
