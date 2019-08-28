CANADIAN LAKES -- Joanne Tune Erickson, 88, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Royal View Assisted Living in Mecosta. Since 1990, she had been a resident of Canadian Lakes, where she actively enjoyed life with family and friends.

On Aug. 31, 1930, Elsie Joan "Joanne" Hansen was born in Detroit to Nicholas and Ellen Hansen. Joanne's parents were both born and raised in Denmark, and she was very proud of her Danish heritage throughout her life. She was a graduate of Redford High School in Detroit and attended Highland Park Junior College.

On Feb. 16, 1952, Joanne married H. Raymond Tune in Detroit. Joanne and Ray raised their four children in Redford Township and Farmington Hills, and before they retired to Canadian Lakes, Joanne worked at Manufacturer's Hanover in Farmington Hills. Joanne later earned her Realtor's license and worked at White House Realty in Canadian Lakes.

Joanne and Ray were avid golfers and bridge players throughout their 47 years of marriage, and she was very proud of being a good homemaker. She also enjoyed reading, socializing, working in the yard, boating, walking, playing cards, trips to the casino, family get-togethers and spending winters in Florida. Earlier in her life, Joanne competed in bowling leagues, and she also had a lifetime of loving memories from time spent with her sisters and brother, and later her own family, at her parents' summer home on the shores of Lake Erie in Port Stanley, Ontario. She was a member of Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Mecosta.

She is survived by one daughter, Ellen (Gary) Newville, of Troy; three sons, John (Janet) Tune, of Green Valley, Arizona, Bob (Kathy) Tune, of Commerce Township, and Mike (Jenny) Tune, of Chester, New Jersey; two sisters, Betty (Bob) Hawthorne, of Gaylord, and Eleanor Murphy, of Canadian Lakes; one brother, Nick (Susan) Hansen, of Traverse City; nine grandchildren, Heather (Calin) Pusta, of Clarkston, Kelley (Nick) Ryan, of Troy, Laura (A.J.) Atkinson, of Freeland, and Bradley, Cory, Kathleen, Annelise, John and Robert Tune, of Chester, New Jersey; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Adkins, Marlee Ryan, Cort Ryan, Ronin Atkinson, Matthew Pusta, Maeve Pusta and Torin Atkinson; and three step-daughters, Kris (Bob) Scott, Karen Voss and Kathy (Don) Pagliai, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray, in 1999; her second husband, John Erickson, in 2018; and two brothers, Sven Erik and Jacob.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Jonathan Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland View Cemetery. Joanne's family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at the funeral home, and prior to services on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Mecosta, God's Helping Hands of Mecosta County or Hospice of Michigan/Big Rapids.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.