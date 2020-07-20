1/1
Jody Lee TenEyck
1967 - 2020
{ "" }
REED CITY -- Jody Lee TenEyck, 53, of Reed City, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

He was born March 8, 1967, in Lakeview, the son of Henry and Dortha (Favorite) TenEyck, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1985.

For several years, Jody worked as a mechanic and most recently as a truck driver in Reed City. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting.

Jody is survived by his father, Henry, of Paris; his brother, Richard, of Paris; his sister, Debbie Mendez, of Fairview, California; a nephew, Justino; a niece, Benita; and his special friend, Connie.

He was preceded in death by his mother in 1999.

Jody's family will greet friends from 2-5 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Six Lakes.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 20, 2020.
