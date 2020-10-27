1/1
John A. "Jack" Manetta
BIG RAPIDS -- John A. "Jack" Manetta, 79, of Big Rapids, passed away suddenly, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 22, 1940, in Detroit, the son of John and Betty (Polcyn) Manetta.

John was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He worked as an engineer for General Motors until his retirement.

John was a gifted and talented woodworker who loved spending time in his workshop. His art was regularly displayed at Artworks in Big Rapids.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Manetta, of Big Rapids; three children, John (Angela) Manetta, of Austin, Texas, Marianna (Chad) Castile, of Rochester, Anthony Manetta, of Big Rapids; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandsons; sister, RoseMary (Jim) Boyer, of Hollywood, Florida; brother, Kenneth Manetta, of Fort Myers, Florida; several nieces, nephews and his two cats, Neko and Sasha.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no public services. Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
