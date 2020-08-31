NEWAYGO -- John Arthur Gibson, 75, of Newaygo, passed away after a long battle on Aug. 23, 2020.

He was born Aug. 1, 1945, to Alexander and Bertha (Kyle) Gibson.

His only brother, James Gibson, preceded him in death.

He graduated from Big Rapids High School and went on to Ferris State University to pursue a bachelor's degree in accounting. He worked for Consumer's Power Company for 11 years and became VP of Quinco Tool Company for 14 years.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary (O'Neil) Gibson; their two children, Tracy (James) Whitmire and Troy (Theresa) Gibson; grandchildren, Nicholas and Trena Whitmire; many sisters-in law; brothers-in law; and many nieces and nephews.

He loved fishing, woodworking, reading, playing cards, bowling and game shows. He was a longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous in his later years.

He made the decision to donate his body to science to teach the next generation of medical students and help with further research on how he managed to live as long as he did with all his conditions, which surprised us all.

A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Bartholomew Church in Newaygo.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no luncheon afterward. We will gather outside 15 minutes before to visit beforehand. Masks are optional.

In lieu of flowers, you can plant a tree, donate to the American Cancer Society, or any charity of your choosing. Always pay it forward.