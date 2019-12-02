John B. Geasler

CANADIAN LAKES -- John B. Geasler, 98, of Canadian Lakes, passed away at his home on Nov. 29, 2019.

John was the eleventh of 13 children born to Joseph P. and Myrtly (Haight) Geasler, on April 7, 1921. John served in the U.S. Army Air Corp from 1942 to 1946, stationed in California.

In 1945, John married Viola Mae Navarre, who preceded him in death in 1966, and had three daughters, Judith Ann, Joan Kay and JoLynn. In 1968, he married Barbara Schunk, who preceded him in death in 2002.

Family meant the world to John, and he loved having a house full. He was an outstanding dad and an incredible grandpa and great-grandpa.

John loved all things outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and trapping. After his retirement in 1976 from General Motors, he became a full time resident of Canadian Lakes. He spent many years on the Canadian Lakes boat patrol, the Mecosta County snowmobile club and the Remus Lions Club.

He is survived by his daughters, Joan Kay Geasler and JoLynn Shoe, both of Mecosta; two granddaughters, Ginger (Mike) Doty, of Lansing and Melissa Shoe (Matt), of Mt. Pleasant; great-grandchildren, Hannah Doty, Michael Breasbois, Aiden Breasbois and Jamie Savage; his loving companion, Marge Jerue and her extended family; many nieces and nephews; and a host of good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 12 siblings; his daughter, Judith; and grandson, Anthony John Savage.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton.

The family would like to thank the DeJean family for making John one of their own, Hospice of Michigan, especially Casey, for the excellent care in his final months and Kim Wernette.

Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Hospice of Michigan or the Remus Lions Club.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com