BAY CITY — John Edwin Smekar, 70, of Bay City, died peacefully Sept. 18, 2020, at his residence. John fought a battle with diabetes and kidney disease.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1949, to Lynda A. (Straney) Smekar and Edwin J Smekar in Bay City. John was a 1967 graduate of West Catholic Central and attended Delta College. He ended his studies at Delta and began working for several years. Later as an "older student" he obtained his bachelor's degree from Ferris State University with a major in business administration/accounting.

In his career, John worked for Prestolite Corp, Consumers Energy, Galley Sub Inc., and M.R.O Management Co., London, Ontario office. While working for M.R.O. services, John traveled to various companies throughout the U.S. and Canada serving as project manager for the installation and training of software services.

After retiring, John continued his passion for being on the golf course, playing euchre and penny poker at family gatherings. John was known for being a very giving, kind and sharing person. Family and friends will remember his often-repeated phrase, "Do you need anything? What can I bring?" No matter what you said, he would bring something anyway.

John shared a love of all sports. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, Lions and Redwings. However, baseball, racquetball and golf were favorite sports that he personally played. Starting out in Little League, John learned the Farmer Peet Company would give a player a complimentary pound of hotdogs for hitting a homerun "over the fence." His mother would say, "John, can you win some hotdogs today?" He did and did it often. John played on every all-star baseball team beginning with Little League, then Pony, Colts, and American Legion. As a fan of the Detroit Tigers, John would often take bets with his brother Matthew on who could come closest to predicting the final win-loss record for the season.

John's interest in racquet ball started out as paddle ball. After his enrollment at FSU, John won the singles tournament (paddle ball) and got a trip to EauClaire, Wisconsin, to play in a national tournament. John teamed up with Randy Wackerle to play both singles and doubles competition at EauClaire. During John's FSU enrollment, the game switched to racquet ball, where he soon became a Michigan Pro/Amateur champion (13th in singles, 14th in doubles nationally ranked). It was more than a game for John when he taught the sport while attending college. One of his students being the president of Ferris State College. Later, John would team up with college friend, Scott Stony; and together they traveled to Indiana University representing FSU in the college racquetball championships. Ask Scott whose car they used for the trip….it was the president's car!

Golf was the game that John carried throughout his life. He started out as a teenager playing with Tom Rezler and Craig Hitchcock. Later, close friend Dr. Dan Hanba, of Big Rapids, and John would team up and could be found entering local golf tournaments around the state. Dr. Hanba's golf cart was always parked conveniently next to Winter's Creek Golf Course for a quick nine holes. John's golf "addiction" helped him organize and hold several charity golf outings that raised thousands of dollars for FSU women's volleyball. (At the time women's volleyball was a club sport at FSU.)

John is survived by his brothers, Mark J. (Marilyn) Smekar, of Bay City, Matthew D. (Beth) Smekar, of Ludington, and Thomas L. Smekar, Winter Haven, Florida; nieces, Meagen Smekar, Melissa (Craig) Stuart, Molly (Partrick) Bader, Amy Smekar, Catherine (Ajit) Christopher; grandniece, Carolyne Bader; and grandnephew, Jaxson Bader; close cousins from Michigan, Maryland, Louisiana, and Calgary, Alberta; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin J. and Lynda A. (Straney) Smekar.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Trahan Funeral Chapel, 256 N. Madison, Bay City. A prayer service will follow the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. in the chapel. Fr. Dale A. Orlik will preside. A private committal service for the family will be held later at St. Patrick's Cemetery under the direction of Trahan Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, American Diabetes Association, or the American Heart Association. For online sentiments, visit trahanfc.com.