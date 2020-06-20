GREENVILLE -- John Elliot Worden, of Vermillion, Kansas, died June 10, 2020, at Community Hospital in Onanga, Kansas.

He was born July 17, 1940, in Bay City, to Frederick and Marion (Meyer) Worden.

He joined the army in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1961.

He met Marjorie Berry and they married July 9, 1960.

They had three children together: Kevin John, John Frederick and Teresa Jo.

Marjorie preceded him in death on March 31, 2002. In 2003, he married Carol White.

He worked for Gibsons in Greenville, from 1965 to 1990.

He and Marjorie moved to Vermillion in December 1990.

After arriving in Kansas, he worked for the City of Vermillion from 1991-96. He also drove a school bus for USD No. 380 for 20 years. He and Marjorie started the Vermillion Rodeo in September 1991, which successfully ran for eight years.

John loved animals. He raised and trained over 200 AQHA horses during his lifetime. John accepted our Lord and was baptized in 2002 in the Winifred Baptist Church.

He underwent a double lung transplant August 2010 and was very thankful for the gift of the nine years and 10 months it gave him.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carol; children, Kevin (Elizabeth), John (Barbara) and Teresa (Jim); stepchildren, Brenda and Lance (Sarah), grandchildren, Rebekah (Nate), Luke (Makayla), John (Kayla), Nicole, Tony, Jake, Kylla, Hailey and Jenna; and great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Abigail, Kamila, John "Jack" and one due in November; brother, William (Bev); and sister, Kathy (Herb) Shine.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie; parent, Frederick and Marion (Meyer) Worden; and brother, Frederick Worden.