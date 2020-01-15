BIG RAPIDS -- John Francis Emmons, 88, of Big Rapids, passed away Monday at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Big Rapids, the son of Albert and Dorothy (Manahan) Emmons, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1948.

His family owned Emmons Dairy, and John and his brother Charles would deliver milk before attending high school. He earned all-state in high school football and also played at Ferris State University.

From 1954-55, John served in the U.S. Army. He returned to Big Rapids, and in 1956, he married Joanne C. Gregory.

John continued in the family business until 1980, and then worked for fifteen years as a sales agent for A.A.L.(Aid Association for Lutherans) Insurance until retiring. In his later years, he earned his accounting degree from Ferris State University.

John was strongly committed to his faith, family and country. He dedicated his life to making a difference in the world and in the lives of the people around him. John was a longtime active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder.

A loving father and grandfather, John shared his zest for life with those around him. John was an avid fisherman, teaching all of his grandchildren to fish. He was known to take along a fishing rod even when traveling abroad to England. He was a lifelong hunter and member of the National Rifle Association. A natural musician, he played the accordion, violin and harmonica, and sang for many years in the church choir.

John was passionate about the founding principles of the U.S. A strong believer in the U.S. Constitution, he gave away thousands of copies and carried multiple copies with him to give away to anyone he met and to local high schools. He was very active in Republican party politics, receiving a lifetime achievement award in 2017 from the Mecosta County Republican party. He was treasurer of the Big Rapids Township for 18 years and Mecosta County commissioner for four years. He also was a longtime member of the Sons of the Union Veterans, Farm Bureau and the American Legion.

John is survived by his wife, Joanne; their two daughters, Sarah (David) Nutter, of Eugene, Oregon, and Dorothy (Glenn) Bancroft, of Spokane, Washington; six grandchildren, Neill (Jaclyn), John (RÃ©ka) and Ian Nutter, Hannah, Heidi and Henry Bancroft; five great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Anthony, Alyson, Ayden and Tas; one sister, Adeline Emmons, of Kalamazoo; sister-in-law, Joyce Emmons, of Big Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Emmons; and sister, Kathleen Course.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jonathan Williams officiating. Military honors will follow under the auspices of the American Legion Post No. 98 Honor Guard. Spring burial will be in the Highland View Cemetery. John's family will greet friends from 3-6 p.m. Friday, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the church.

Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church for the east entrance improvements.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.