PARIS — John Ivan Nelson, 78, died peacefully at his home in Paris, surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 24, 2020.

Born in Mt. Clemens, on Dec. 30, 1941, to Walter and Gloria (Bregg) Nelson, he was a 1960 graduate of Reed City High School.

He joined the U.S. Army directly after graduation. During his time in the military, he served at Fort Belvoir, Virginia where he was selected to be a student instructor, and later in Heidelberg, Germany, as a draftsman.

After his honorable discharge from the Army, he married his childhood sweetheart, Sally Ann Wetherell, on Oct. 12, 1963. He had a long and successful career as a professional licensed land surveyor spanning four decades. Concurrently, he was also active in the Mecosta County Remonumentation Program, the Ferris State University land surveying advisory committee and other professional positions in his field. He retired as a field survey manager for Michigan Consolidated Gas Company in 1996.

He was proud of his family and enjoyed reading to his grandchildren and great-grandchild, spending time with them outdoors at Hogback Lake, deer hunting, as well as many fly-in fishing trips to Ontario, Canada. He had a love for two-cylinder John Deere tractors, collecting, restoring and showing them, and was an active member of the "Greasy Fingers 2 Cylinder Club." He was also a life member of the AMVETS Post MI-2965 and an active member of the Big Rapids First United Methodist Church congregation since 1964.

John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally; two sons, Matthew (Theresa) and Thomas (Melissa); daughter, Annette (Timothy) Franklin; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two sisters, Susan Mazique and Mary-Jane Horvat; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to COVID-19, private family services are being held. John will be laid to rest at Pinora Cemetery No. 1 in Pinora Township, Lake County.

In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you make charitable donations to the Big Rapids First United Methodist Church, 304 Elm Street, Big Rapids, Michigan 49307, in his honor.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

