LUDINGTON -- John Junior Quinn, 95, of Ludington, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Ludington Woods Assisted Living.

He was born Aug. 1, 1924, in Scottville, to John E. and Bessie C. (Saxton) Quinn. He graduated from Ludington High School and went on to enlist in the Army Air Corps where he earned the title of Second Lieutenant. John married the late Mae Lorraine Johnson on Feb. 10, 1945, at Biggs Army Air Base, in Texas.

After his honorable discharge, John returned home and worked as a switchman and yard conductor for the C&O Railroad for 40 years. He also worked for Mason County Park Commission for 24 yearsand as Fifth Ward city commissioner for six terms.

John was a member at Emanuel Lutheran Church. In his spare time he enjoyed sailing, woodworking and square dancing. Lorraine once told him, if he would go to one square dance lesson and he didn't like it, he wouldn't have to go again. He must have enjoyed it, as he became a caller and started his own club in Hart called the Melody Mates Square Dance Club. He ended up being a square dance caller for over 50 years.

John will be greatly missed by his three children, Kaye (Donald) Flickinger, of Big Rapids, John (Joan) Quinn, of Scottville, and Jim Quinn, of Ludington; his eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Joan Quinn, of Hart; and brother-in-law, Walter Johnson, of Ludington; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of almost 70 years; three sisters; five brothers; and daughter-in-law, Julie Quinn.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m., also at the church. John will be laid to rest next to his wife at Lakeview Cemetery, in Ludington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Harbor Hospice or Emanuel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, oakgroveludington.com.