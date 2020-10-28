BIG RAPIDS -- John Lyle Lunsted, 67, of Big Rapids, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Mission Point of Big Rapids.

John joined his Father in Heaven, as a result of complications from Parkinson's.

He was born Sept. 22, 1953, in Detroit, the son of Lyle and Delphine (Kutschka) Lunsted.

John lived in St. Clair Shores before moving with his family to Stanwood in 1967, and graduated from Morley Stanwood High School in 1971.

He later settled in Big Rapids, working as a driver for Dial-A-Ride, clerking at K-mart, then as a custodian at Ferris State University.

John enjoyed his family, the company of his many nieces and nephews, family events, and especially homemade meals and desserts from his mom and sister. He also enjoyed collecting lighthouses and Coca-Cola memorabilia, as well as doting on his many pets. John is and always will be remembered for his caring nature, thoughtfulness to others and his humor.

He is survived by his twin brother, Jim Lunsted, of Novi; younger brothers, Mark (Debbie) Lunsted, of Big Rapids, and Charles (Suzanne) Lunsted, of Cedar Springs; his sister, Mary (Ken) Main, of Big Rapids; niece, Katy (Fred) Hair, of South Carolina; and four nephews, Tom Lunsted, of South Carolina, Mike Lunsted, of Stanwood, Jeff (Sherrill) Lunsted, of Howard City, and Matt Main, of Big Rapids.

A celebration of John's life will be announced at a later date.

He will be laid to rest next to his parents in Pine Plains Cemetery in Colfax Township. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Angels of Action P.O. Box 1020, Big Rapids, MI 49307, in support of providing children in Mecosta County with food.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.