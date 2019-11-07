BIG RAPIDS -- John Meerman, 98, of Big Rapids, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

John was born March 5, 1921, in Grand Rapids, the son of the late John Sr. and Anna (Bolt) Meerman. His childhood was spent working on farms in Rockford and Cedar Springs. He attended one-room schoolhouses there. A World War II Navy veteran, John served with the 109th Seabees unit in Guam. Once he returned home, John worked at Nash Kelvinator in Grand Rapids, General Motors, the local railroad in Big Rapids and was a custodian for Ferris State University for 30 years before retiring in 1988.

In 1957, he purchased his farm and worked on it daily for the rest of his life. John had a great work ethic, which he passed down to his children and grandchildren.

John was a life-long member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Big Rapids, where he married Elinor Tetzlaff in 1948. The two grew their family to include four children, and instilled in them the importance of family and a love for the outdoors and animals. John was a man of high integrity and honesty.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sheryl Meerman Perdew, Larry Meerman, John Paul Meerman and Cynthie (John Sr.) Zerbe; grandchildren, John Jr. (Kristina) Zerbe, Jeremy Zerbe, Shara Perdew, Rachelle (Matt) Peters and Danielle Perdew-DeGroot (Mark); 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Elinor, in 1993, and six siblings.

A celebration of John's life will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Jonathan Williams officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland View Cemetery with military honors by the Big Rapids American Legion Post No. 98. Visitation will be at noon until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), Mecosta County 4-H or to a , with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.