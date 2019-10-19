MECOSTA -- John R. Durante, 80, of Mecosta, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 31, 1939, in Jay, New York, the son of James and Elsie (LaBombard) Durante. John married Dena Saathoff Aug. 10, 1984, on Horsehead Lake and, together, they raised their children in Mecosta.

His talents allowed him the opportunity to be employed with different businesses throughout the area, including Michigan Knife, in Big Rapids, and Fates Grocery and Gas, in Mecosta. John also was a valued employee of Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home. He had a passion for lawn care and started his own business, John's Lawn Care.

John was a faithful and active member of New Hope United Methodist Church, in Mecosta, where he served as the president of New Hope United Men's and was involved with Compassion International. John was a very proud member of the Sons of Italy. He enjoyed sports, coaching baseball and watching the Atlanta Braves and the University of Michigan games.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. John is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dena Durante, of Mecosta; his children, Sara (Brian) Cardamone, of Chicago, John (Nicole Totten) Durante, of Mecosta, Lynn Durante-Curtis, Lori (Tony) Galea, Steven (Cheryl) Durante, Michael (Carol) Durante, Nikki (David) Ferrell and Kevin (Tania) Durante, all of Schenectady, New York; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Zoulas, of Schenectady, New York; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and step-father, Pasqual Parillo.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Jim Noggle officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Compassion International, compassion.com, or to New Hope United Methodist Church, 7296 9 Mile Road, Mecosta, MI 49332.

