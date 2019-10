MECOSTA -- John R. Durante, 80, of Mecosta, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

