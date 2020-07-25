REED CITY -- John Thomas Woods, 86, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born July 6, 1934, to Millard and Orpha (Batchelder) Woods in Nirvana, Michigan.

John was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Upon returning from the service, he went on to work at Sealed Power until his retirement in 1993.

On Oct. 6, 1962, he married the former Beulah Youngs, who preceded him in death in 2005. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tending to his garden.

He will be missed by his children, Lynn (Bruce) Williams, Warren (Melissa) Woods; grandchildren, Autumn Woods, Jordan Woods; sisters, Pauline Croft and Lilie Woods.

John's burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Chase Township Cemetery (E. 64th St. and S. Hawkins Rd. Chase, MI 49677)

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harbor Hospice Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to The Sytsema Chapel of the Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 737 E. Apple Ave. Muskegon, MI 49442. Feel free to share a memory with the family at sytsemafh.com.