REED CITY -- John W. McDowell, 72, of Reed City, proprietor of McDowell Funeral Home, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, with his cousin, Tom, by his side.

John was born in Reed City on March 13, 1947, the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Lakos) McDowell. He graduated from Reed City High School in 1965, received his associate degree from Ferris, and then graduated in 1968 from the Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science. John was a funeral director for more than 50 years, carrying on the legacy his grandfather began in 1913. He was a member of both the Michigan and National Funeral Directors Associations.

John was a Freemason and faithful member of the Reed City United Methodist Church, where he was the dedicated sound and video technician, always making sure the Sunday service made its way to the public on the TV and radio. John was "drafted" into the Lions Club and enjoyed Rotary, where he had perfect attendance for many years. John's many hobbies included amateur radio (KC8BAR), antique organs, aviation and movie projectors. His kind and gentle ways will always be remembered.

John is survived by his cousins, Thomas (Julie) Hackett, Sue Ann Lakos, Bill (Susan) Lakos, David (Cathy) Lakos, Mary Ruth (David) Andrews, Greg (Cheryl) McDowell, Ray (Corry) McDowell, Chuck (Mary) McDowell, Reva (Tom) Cavins, William (Julie) Yorks, Janice Houseman, Rosemary Buchanan, Keith (Karen) Yorks, Diane (Gilbert) Skorupski, Darlene (Tom) Olszewski and their families; along with his aunt, Viola (John) Brastrom.

In addition to his parents, John was welcomed home to heaven by his grandparents, George and Elizabeth (Fulmerhouser) McDowell and John and Rose (Kiszelik) Lakos; aunts and uncles, John Lakos, Rose (George) Reddin, Helen Hackett, Howard (Helen) McDowell, Louise (Willis) Yorks, Janette McDowell; and cousins, Jim Hackett, Doug and Bob McDowell, Dean Cookingham, and Keith Houseman.

The family will be present to receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St., Reed City, MI 49677. Visiting will continue at the church from 9:30 a.m. until John's 10:30 a.m. funeral ceremony Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The Rev. Kristen Coristine will officiate with a luncheon to follow. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Reed City.

Memorial contributions in memory of John may be directed to the Reed City United Methodist Church.

The entire family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Meijer Heart Center and Butterworth 5 South for their compassionate care of John in his final days. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at skorupskis.com.