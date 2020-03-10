BIG RAPIDS -- John (Bill) William Barnes, born Sept. 28, 1938, in Muskegon, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Metron of Big Rapids at 81. He resided in Reed City, where he loved to camp, hunt and fish.

He is survived by his children, Jack, Ken (Mary), Cathy (Gary), LuAnn, Steve, Ted (Pam), Cindy (Dan) and Billy (Jan); along with several grandchildren; his sister, Sandy Wood; and brother, Gene (Marijo) Barnes.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; father, Frank Barnes; mother, Dorothy (Allen); and brothers, Gary, Russell and Dan.

Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Dover Baptist Church of Bristol, 11040 E. 8 Mile Road, in Tustin, with a luncheon immediately following.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.