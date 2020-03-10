John William (Bill) Barnes

Service Information
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME - BIG RAPIDS
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI
49307-1844
(231)-796-8628
Obituary
BIG RAPIDS -- John (Bill) William Barnes, born Sept. 28, 1938, in Muskegon, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Metron of Big Rapids at 81. He resided in Reed City, where he loved to camp, hunt and fish.

He is survived by his children, Jack, Ken (Mary), Cathy (Gary), LuAnn, Steve, Ted (Pam), Cindy (Dan) and Billy (Jan); along with several grandchildren; his sister, Sandy Wood; and brother, Gene (Marijo) Barnes.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; father, Frank Barnes; mother, Dorothy (Allen); and brothers, Gary, Russell and Dan.

Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Dover Baptist Church of Bristol, 11040 E. 8 Mile Road, in Tustin, with a luncheon immediately following.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. See a complete obituary, share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
