GLENDALE, Colo. -- Jon Youqiang Surgeon Rider, 24, of Glendale, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Melodye Surgeon (John) VanOudheusden, of Evart; and father, Aster Ray Rider Jr., of Lexington, North Carolina; his siblings, Kara (Alex) Lewis, of Jackson, and Harrison Rider, of Evart; and special friends, Jim Hong and his sons, Jacob and Jonathan Hong.

Jon was born in Shenzhen, China, on Jan. 10, 1995. He attended Marcellus, Jackson and Big Rapids Public Schools and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 2014. Jon resided in many locations in Michigan, Texas and California. However, he found his heart's home in Glendale, Colorado. Jon worked in a variety of occupations such as tower technician, sales representative, computer installation, delivery and Uber.

Jon was a collector of many things. He appreciated the beauty in gemstones and rocks, and frequently gifted them to his loved ones. Jon bought and re-sold collectibles and was gifted in creating a profit doing this. He often shared music with his sister and debated philosophy with his mother. Jon loved to travel, especially with the Hong family. He took great pride in his Chinese heritage and took it upon himself to continue learning about his culture and traditions. Jon was a natural with children, especially babies, and one of his dreams was to help children with cleft palate.

A memorial service will be held in his memory at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Jon's family would like everyone attending to wear white or light colors in honor of his Chinese ancestry. A luncheon will follow at Evart United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Operation Smile, with forms available at the funeral home.