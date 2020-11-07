REED CITY -- A much-loved husband, father, son and brother, Jonathan Caterino, 60, of Reed City, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, with his family by his side. He had bravely confronted and battled through stage 4 cancer for two years.

Jon was born Jan. 27, 1960, in Lansing, to Frank and Barbara (Schultz) Caterino.

He graduated from Reed City High School in 1978, and married his wife, Barbara, in 1979. Together they settled in Reed City with their three children.

Jon was a hard-working man, who was employed with Yoplait in Reed City for 41 years, until his retirement in 2020. When he was not working, he could be found tinkering on things around the house. He was never one to sit still for long.

He loved hunting, fishing and photography. He was a big sports fan and loved rooting for the Detroit Tigers, Lions, Pistons, Red Wings and of course, the Michigan State Spartans. He also enjoyed spending time and traveling with his family -- and he always had a few Dad jokes up his sleeve.

Jon is survived by his wife, Barbara (Saladin); his daughters, Melissa and Chelsea (Damon Mestdagh); his son, Nicholas; his mother, Barbara; his sisters, Anna (Bob Hines) and Mary (Kees Beukema); and his brother, Danny (Deb) Caterino.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Caterino; and his brothers, David and Matt Caterino.

The Caterino family would like to extend a big thank you to the Susan P. Wheatlake Cancer Center and Hospice of Michigan for all their kindness and support throughout Jon's treatment.

At his request, cremation has taken place. A small service will be held at a later date for close family.

You may make a donation to the Susan P. Wheatlake Cancer Center so that they can continue to serve the community and support families like ours.

Condolences can be sent to: Barbara Caterino, 22733 7 Mile Rd., Reed City, MI 49677.