REED CITY -- Jonathan Sidney Roberts, 32, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

He was born April 21, 1988, in Reed City, to John Sidney Roberts Jr. and Lisa (Grein) Roberts and was a graduate of Reed City High School.

He was a dedicated employee of Reed City Glass and will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and dedication to serving and loving his family. We will forever cherish the memories of the laughter, hugs and beautiful stained glass projects he leaves behind.

He is survived by his husband Daniel Morneau; his mother, Lisa Grein; his father, John (Michelle) Roberts Jr.; grandmother, Bea Church; sisters, Amanda (Josh) Fraley, Jessica (Matt Smith) Spalo, Stephanie (David) Gerathy, Carla (Kris) Marty, Amber (Jason) Theunick, Mya Janda and Maddy Janda; and his brother, Bill (Diana) Grein Jr.

He will be sorely missed by his beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends across the state of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Sidney Roberts; grandparents, John Sr. and Mary Roberts; great uncle, Edward Colbert; great aunt, Patricia Phelps; and aunts, Sandra Olson, Michelle Frost and Shelly Roberts.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Woodland Cemetery in Reed City with Rev. Chris DeMott officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the graveside.