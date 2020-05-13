Jonathon Lee (Jon) Hecker
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER -- Jonathon (Jon) Lee Hecker, born February 21, 1967, in Big Rapids, passed away in Rochester, on April 29, 2020. He was 53 years old.Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Rose. He is survived by his former spouse, Holly; his son, Dylan; and his siblings, Michael (Wendy), Nicholas (Heather), Kathryn (Richard), Christopher (Debra), and Cynthia (Anthony).Jon's younger life was centered around Big Rapids and his family. Like many of us at that time, he helped with chores on the farm and took on part time jobs.He excelled at track in high school and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in Plastics Engineering Technology from Ferris State University, where he was a member of the fraternity Phi Kappa Alpha. He worked at a number of firms in the Midwest where his multiple talents of sales, planning, execution, and management were in high demand.He loved animals, be them his family's pets or the chipmunks in his back yard. He also enjoyed cooking and appreciated fine wines and cigars. His wry sense of humor, quick wit, and personable manner will be missed by all who knew him.A memorial service will be held this summer with details to be announced.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michigan Humane Society, under Jon's name, at michiganhumane.org/tributes, or 1(866) MHUMANE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved