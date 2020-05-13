ROCHESTER -- Jonathon (Jon) Lee Hecker, born February 21, 1967, in Big Rapids, passed away in Rochester, on April 29, 2020. He was 53 years old.Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Rose. He is survived by his former spouse, Holly; his son, Dylan; and his siblings, Michael (Wendy), Nicholas (Heather), Kathryn (Richard), Christopher (Debra), and Cynthia (Anthony).Jon's younger life was centered around Big Rapids and his family. Like many of us at that time, he helped with chores on the farm and took on part time jobs.He excelled at track in high school and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in Plastics Engineering Technology from Ferris State University, where he was a member of the fraternity Phi Kappa Alpha. He worked at a number of firms in the Midwest where his multiple talents of sales, planning, execution, and management were in high demand.He loved animals, be them his family's pets or the chipmunks in his back yard. He also enjoyed cooking and appreciated fine wines and cigars. His wry sense of humor, quick wit, and personable manner will be missed by all who knew him.A memorial service will be held this summer with details to be announced.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michigan Humane Society, under Jon's name, at michiganhumane.org/tributes, or 1(866) MHUMANE.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 13, 2020.