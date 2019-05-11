BIG RAPIDS -- Joseph C. "Joe" and Colleen V. Ward, both of Big Rapids, passed away. Joseph, 92, died on Monday, May 6, 2019, due to complications of pneumonia. Colleen, 90, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019, due to complications of a stroke.

Joe was born on March 16, 1927, in Grant Township, the son of Alfred and Evelyn (Ledgett) Ward. He left high school to join the U.S. Navy, honorably serving his country during World War II. Joe was a member of the Big Rapids American Legion Post No. 98.

Colleen was born on Oct. 10, 1928, in Chippewa Lake, the daughter of Harry and Louise (Bush) Dodge. She graduated from Sexton High School in East Lansing.

Joe and Colleen began their 72-year marriage on Jan. 16, 1947, in Big Rapids, where they made their home and raised their family. They were active members of the Big Rapids First Baptist Church. Joe filled any role needed within the church; he was a past elder, deacon, usher and was on the mission board. Colleen was proud to teach both Sunday School and Bible School.

Joe was employed by Benedict's Manufacturing and retired after 37 years. Colleen stayed home to raise their children; she also was involved in the Eastwood Elementary PTA, where she was the former president. Joe enjoyed tinkering and repairing small engines and flower gardening, especially roses. Colleen liked to do research and appreciated learning new information. Together, they loved the outdoors; collecting rocks and agates, taking nature walks and going on drives. They both will be remembered for their great sense of humor.

Joe and Colleen are survived by four children, Paula (Ed) Greenwood, of Grand Rapids, Cindy (Dan) Sikarskie, of Twin Lake, David Ward, of Morley, and Eric (Barb) Ward, of Big Rapids; nine grandchildren, Kelly, Amy, Shana, Dawn, Dillon, Amber, Joey, Heather and Heidi; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Joe is survived by a brother, George Ward, of Detroit; and Colleen by a sister-in-law, Marilyn Dodge, of Chippewa Lake.

Joe and Colleen were preceded in death by their parents and a son, Wesley Ward. Joe's four siblings also preceded him in death and Colleen had six siblings precede her in death.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the Funeral Home. Joe and Colleen will be laid to rest at Grant Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans or .

