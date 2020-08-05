MACKINAW CITY -- Joseph "Dean" Scheerens, 77, of Mackinaw City, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Arizona, where he had spent the last several winters.

Mr. Scheerens was born Oct. 17, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, to Oardelle 'Jerry' (nee Rule) Scheerens, who later married James Marshall, of Mackinac Island.

As Mr. Scheerens grew up on the Island, he started his work career, like so many Islanders during the summers, in various tourist-related businesses. Like his dad, Jim Marshall -- who worked for the original Murdick family -- Mr. Scheerens began his candy making career from those roots and opened his first shop in Mackinaw City as a teenager in 1960.

Mr. Scheerens joined the Air Force in 1961, and served four years and began to pursue his first college degree. While serving in Nebraska, he met Mary 'Jeannie' (nee Thrasher) and they were married in 1963.

He received his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1967, from the University of Nebraska. He furthered his education at the University of Missouri where he graduated with a Master of Arts in Accountancy in 1969. During this time, he continued to operate his candy business in Mackinaw City in the summers and assisted his parents with their operations in St Ignace.

Mr. Scheerens and Jeannie, along with their two young daughters, Lori and Deanna, moved to Big Rapids, where he worked as a Professor of Accountancy at Ferris State University from 1969 to 1990. During his career as a professor, he also received his CPA license in 1983, and practiced as a CPA until 2003.

After retiring from Ferris, he expanded his business operations -- Marshall's Fudge in Mackinaw City -- to year round and Marshall's Fudge and restaurant business in St. Ignace during the summers, at the same time.

Once Mr. Scheerens became a full-time resident of Mackinaw City, he began his many years of membership and service in various local and regional boards. Mr. Scheerens was active in the Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce, Mackinaw City DDA, St. Ignace Chamber of Commerce, Straits Area Community Foundation, Headlands Acquisition ad hoc Committee, Emmet County Parks and Recreations Board, Pellston Regional Airport Board, Pellston Regional Air Service Task Board, Great Lakes Lighthouse Association, St. Anthony's Finance Council in Mackinaw City and Trails End Bay Association, where he built a home on Cecil Bay in 1975. Mr. Scheerens was also a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and Phi Sigma Kappa Fourth Degree Advisor.

Mr. Scheerens loved his role as a teacher and mentor to all those young people in his classrooms, businesses and organizations. Passing on the value of common sense and an exemplary work ethic were of the utmost importance to him. Constructive criticism and correction of the written and spoken word was a passion for Mr. Scheerens.

He was a perfectionist and expected nothing but the highest of standards from himself and all those he worked with. He believed in business, community, neighbors, and their success.

Mr. Scheerens' love of faith, family, friends, customers, food and cars brought him constant joy. He cherished greeting customers, as his role of 'The Candy Man' at Marshall's Fudge and flashing his contagious smile while wearing his chili pepper pants as he greeted his customers at The Pizza Palace.

Mr. Scheerens was preceded in death by his parents; and is survived by his wife, Jeannie Scheerens; and his two daughters, Lori Ann and husband, Patrick Frohoff, and Deanna Jean, and husband, Andy Hammond; and by his four cousins and their families, Cindy, Nancy, Carl and Kathy.

Mr. Scheerens also shared a birthday with his only granddaughter, Maille Katherine Frohoff -- the twinkle in his eye. He was beyond proud of her growing accomplishments at the University of Michigan.

Mr. Scheerens' wit, smile and laughter will truly be missed.

The Thrasher families, Bud; Sister Chris; the Lawrence family, Mike and Peg, Meghan and Paul; and 'the angels of the desert,' Jo, Susan, Elana, Jessie, Diane and Billy gave him unending support, love and laughter, especially during his long battle with Parkinson's in his later years of life.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.