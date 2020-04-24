CANADIAN LAKES -- Joyce Kay Carravallah (Brandt), 76, of Canadian Lakes, passed away at home with her family April 22.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Joyce was born in Detroit, to Roy and Marjorie Brandt, on Sept. 16, 1943. She attended high school at Cody High in Detroit, and graduated in 1961.

Joyce was a beloved and active member of her congregation at Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Mecosta. She was an avid bowler, loved to play card games with her family and friends, and her beautiful plastic canvas creations were enjoyed by many for years.

Joyce is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, Thomas C. Carravallah Sr.; her daughters, Pamela Carravallah and Michelle Katitus (Carravallah); her step-daughter, Laura Carravallah; her step-son, Thomas Carravallah Jr.; her grandchildren, Ashlea, Danyal and Arlo; her great-grandson, Kayce; and numerous friends and family to whom she was very dear.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 9407 90th Ave., Mecosta, MI 49332.

The family wishes to extend their eternal gratitude to all who loved Joyce, the congregation of Chapel of the Lakes and to Spectrum Health Hospice for their compassion and dedicated care.

Those desiring may share a memory with the family online at janowiczfh.com.