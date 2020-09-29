CANADIAN LAKES -- Judith Alice Leathers, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Sept. 26, 2020, at Royal View Assisted Living at the age of 82.

Cremation will take place with a private service to follow at New Hope United Methodist Church in Mecosta on Friday, Oct. 2.

Judi was born July 6, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Alice and Neal Davis. She married the love of her life, Darryl Leathers, on Aug. 14, 1959, and the two welcomed three children into the world together. Judi graduated with her bachelor's in education from Bowling Green State University, and went on to teach elementary school in Toledo until her retirement in 1998.

Once retired, she and Darryl moved to Canadian Lakes, where they enjoyed 22 years of making beautiful memories together. Judi loved golfing with the girls, feeding and watching the birds, clogging and knitting sweaters for her grandchildren. She was always positive and never had a bad word to say about anyone. A mentor through Habitat for Humanity, Judi was always giving of her time and talents.

Her kind and loving ways will be greatly missed by her husband of 61 years, Darryl Leathers; children, Neal (Lori) Leathers, Steven Leathers and Sara (Shawn) Sremba; special cousin, Linda Morgan; and grandchildren, Keith, Kevin and Leah.

Judi was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Suzanne (Roland) Bracewell.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to New Hope United Methodist Church - Mecosta, Habitat for Humanity, or to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Laura and Brittany and their staff of angels at Royal View for excellent loving care given to Judi during her time there.

Friends may share a memory with the family online at JanowiczFH.com.