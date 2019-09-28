MOUNT PLEASANT -- Judith Marie Green, 80, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility.

A private memorial service will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Envelopes are available at the funeral chapel.

Judy was born on May 27, 1939, in Muskegon, the daughter of Evar and Helen (Peterson) Swarvar. She worked as the executive director for Mount Pleasant Housing Commission for 22 years.

She was an avid sports fan and loved watching her Tigers. She enjoyed cooking big family meals or just sharing a cup of coffee with friends.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Kristen (Jay) Beckman, of Chandler, Arizona; daughter-in-law Geela Green, of Farmington Hills; and granddaughter, Cassandra Green.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Rob Green.

