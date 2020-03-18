BIG RAPIDS -- Judith "Judy" Misslitz, 80, of Big Rapids, passed away at Altercare of Big Rapids on March 14, 2020, after a lengthy battle with ALS.

She was born Aug. 2, 1939, the daughter of Clifford and Anna (Hess) Cook. Judy graduated from South Lyon High School in 1956.

She married Robert Misslitz on Dec. 9, 1957, in South Lyon. Together they made their home, raised their family and were very involved in the South Lyon community.

Judy worked several jobs over the years, but the common theme in all of them was service to others. She cooked for the youth group at South Lyon First United Methodist Church, where she was a member; the Kiwanis Club of South Lyon, as well as for many gatherings in town. Judy had a passion for people, and undoubtedly never met a stranger -- just friends she hadn't made yet.

After retirement, Judy and Bob traveled the country in their fifth wheel trailer. From the east coast to the west coast, they camped in 44 of the 48 contiguous United States. The belonged to the Carriage RV Club and enjoyed being outside. Judy's other passions were gardening, quilting, and animals -- especially her beloved dog, Berky.

She will be missed by all who knew her. Judy is survived by her four children, Mike (Tammy) Misslitz, of South Lyon, Bob (Jeana) Misslitz, of Greenville, Rich (Kathy McGuire) Misslitz, of Manchester, and Susan (Don) Guernsey, of Big Rapids; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Jill Dieffenbach, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Jack (Marilyn) Cook, of Middlebury, Indiana; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bob.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the ALS Association of Michigan or St. Jude's Children Hospital in Judy's name.

To leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory of Judy, please go to simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.