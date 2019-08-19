Rodney - Judith P. Byrnes, 75, of Rodney, passed away Friday, August 16, at her residence.

She was born March 4, 1944, in Bristol, the daughter of Charles and Jessie (Williams) Hansen, and moved with her family to Woodville in 1949. Judy graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1963.

For 15 years, Judy worked at Wolverine World Wide in Big Rapids. She then worked at Krafttube in Reed City for 29 years until retiring. Judy was a member of the Big Rapids Eagles Aerie #2535, and AmVets Post #1941. She loved to play cards, and also enjoyed bowling and bingo.

On December 11, 1976, Judy married Edmund A. Byrnes, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Steven Hansen of Woodville, Kathleen Byrnes (Brian Spedoski) of Pennsylvania, Maria Byrnes of Battle Creek, John (Amy) Byrnes of Leroy, Marty (Colleen) Byrnes of Carson City; her sister Joan Dutkiewicz of Kentwood; her sister-in-law Susan Hansen of Scottville; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Charlie and Jimmy Hansen.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor John Hilligoss officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodville Cemetery. Judy's family will greet friends from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, August 19, at the funeral home, and prior to services on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for the Eagles Aerie #2535, or the AmVets Post #1941, with envelopes available at the funeral home.

