1/1
Judy Bell Steig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

REED CITY -- Judy Bell Steig, 77, formerly of Reed City, passed away late Sunday evening, Nov. 1, 2020, at Mission Point of Greenville.

The daughter of Ralph Norman and Shirley May (Willis) Jarrett, she was born on Aug. 15, 1943, in Ypsilanti.

Judy had worked as a tutor, a waitress and a factory worker but was a true craftswoman in every aspect and enjoyed reading, bargain shopping, playing bingo and the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darold Dean Steig, on March 5, 2015; five brothers, Kenneth Jarrett, Lowell Sherman Jarrett, Rickey Lyn Jarrett, Randy Lee Jarrett and Richard Arlen Coykendall. 

Surviving are her children, Bobbi Scholten, of Greenville, Dean Lintemuth, of Greenville, Derek and Diane Lintemuth, of Greenville, and Scott and Janet Lintemuth, of Greenville; sisters, Joy Jean and Gordon Neal Howell, of Grand Rapids, and Gregg and Linda Stephenson, of Gowen; her grandchildren, Shalyn Russell, of Sparta, Sean VanSyckle, of Crystal, Shane and Kara VanSyckle, of Greenville, Amber and Shane Cooley, of Hersey, Allen Lintemuth, of Hersey, Kendra and Brian Miller, of Greenville, Kayla and Houston Cheek, of Sheridan, Kylee and Jordan Niles, of Greenville, Cameron Lintemuth, of Greenville, Dane VanEss, of Greenville, Sy and Jessilyn Van Ess, of Reed City, and Shamra and Joe Beckwith, of Orleans; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Judy's life from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 408 N. Webster Street, Greenville.

To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Judy's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit michigancremation.com.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen's Michigan Cremation and Funeral Care, Greenville, 616-754-5638.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christiansen's Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care - Greenville
511 S. Franklin Street
Greenville, MI 48838
(616) 754-5638
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved