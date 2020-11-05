REED CITY -- Judy Bell Steig, 77, formerly of Reed City, passed away late Sunday evening, Nov. 1, 2020, at Mission Point of Greenville.

The daughter of Ralph Norman and Shirley May (Willis) Jarrett, she was born on Aug. 15, 1943, in Ypsilanti.

Judy had worked as a tutor, a waitress and a factory worker but was a true craftswoman in every aspect and enjoyed reading, bargain shopping, playing bingo and the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darold Dean Steig, on March 5, 2015; five brothers, Kenneth Jarrett, Lowell Sherman Jarrett, Rickey Lyn Jarrett, Randy Lee Jarrett and Richard Arlen Coykendall.

Surviving are her children, Bobbi Scholten, of Greenville, Dean Lintemuth, of Greenville, Derek and Diane Lintemuth, of Greenville, and Scott and Janet Lintemuth, of Greenville; sisters, Joy Jean and Gordon Neal Howell, of Grand Rapids, and Gregg and Linda Stephenson, of Gowen; her grandchildren, Shalyn Russell, of Sparta, Sean VanSyckle, of Crystal, Shane and Kara VanSyckle, of Greenville, Amber and Shane Cooley, of Hersey, Allen Lintemuth, of Hersey, Kendra and Brian Miller, of Greenville, Kayla and Houston Cheek, of Sheridan, Kylee and Jordan Niles, of Greenville, Cameron Lintemuth, of Greenville, Dane VanEss, of Greenville, Sy and Jessilyn Van Ess, of Reed City, and Shamra and Joe Beckwith, of Orleans; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Judy's life from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 408 N. Webster Street, Greenville.

To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Judy's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit michigancremation.com.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen's Michigan Cremation and Funeral Care, Greenville, 616-754-5638.