BARRYTON -- Julaine (Cramer) Kern, 81, passed away peacefully, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her home in Barryton, when her heart finally gave out after loving so many people for so long.

She was born in Grand Ledge on May 7, 1938, the daughter of Lloyd and Ilene (Fults) Cramer.

She moved to Barryton at the age of 18 to start a family and had three children. In 1967, she married Wes Kern, and had two new sons. Wes and Julaine lived out their lives together for almost 50 years.

Most of her working life was spent at Evart Products, retiring after about 30 years. Her passions, however, were music, writing and volunteering. During her life, she taught piano lessons, wrote numerous stories and shared her time and talent as a den mother, school grandma, nursing home clown and at the Barryton Historical Museum.

Julaine is survived by sons, John (Connie) Kern, of Warren, Texas, Jack (Susie) Kern, of Ashley, Don (Betsy Peterson) Kern, of Grand Rapids and Tom Kern, of Adrian; son-in-law, Brian Emmons; grandchildren, John (Stephanie) Kern Jr., Caroline Marie (Calvin) Roe, Ashley Bruguier, Janice Howell, Jason Speegle, Jeremy (Krysta) Kern, Eric Kern, Katherine Burch, Donald (Angie) Kern II, Thomas Kern Jr. and Linda (Frank) Hevel; great-grandchildren, Chase, Casey, Daniel, McKinsey, Spencer, Bradley, RaeLynn, Skyler, Tyler, Austin, Aiden, Ashley, Amber, Alexis, Integra, Owen, Annalisa, Megan, Baker and Lelia; sisters, Mary (Bob) Whinnen and Vickie (Herschel) Jensen.

Julaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wes Kern and a daughter, Lauraine Emmons.

The family will greet friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Daggett Funeral Home, in Barryton and one hour prior to funeral services from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

A celebration of Julaine's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Lippert officiating.

She will be laid to rest with her husband, Wes, at East Fork Cemetery, in Barryton.

Memorial donations in Julaine's name can be made to Elara Caring Hospice.

