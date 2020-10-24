BIG RAPIDS — Julia "Julie" E. Tetsworth, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, began her heavenly journey Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born on June 9, 1952, and was a lifelong resident of Big Rapids.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Clara "Libby" Miles.

She was a 1970 graduate of Big Rapids High School, of which she took great pride; devoted to being a good friend and helping organize reunions and gatherings.

She attended Albion College for two years, before beginning her employment with Ferris State University.

During this time, she met the love of her life and best friend, Phillip "Phil" Tetsworth. They were married Sept. 20, 1980, and together they raised their son, Will, and two daughters, Allyson and Courtney.

While raising her children and working, Julie earned her bachelor's degree in accounting and began teaching accounting and study skills at Ferris.

Julie retired after 30 years and was hired as a treasurer for Mecosta County and then later as a treasurer for the City of Big Rapids, officially retiring in 2011.

She appreciated the beauty of water, especially the ocean, and enjoyed boating and traveling.

Julie was talented and intelligent; when she saw a need she helped. Julie used these attributes to lay the groundwork for bringing hospice to the Big Rapids area. She also helped establish the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center and served on the Mecosta County Medical Center board.

Julie truly loved her community, and this is evident to all who knew her. She was a member of St. Mary - St. Paul Catholic Community, Big Rapids Eagles Aerie 2535, Morley American Legion Post No. 554, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Big Rapids Alumni Association.

Julie loved her friends but everyone knew her world was her family. Her greatest joy in her final days was spending time with her grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "Gaga." She wanted to leave you with these final thoughts: "Love one another while you can and put your family first." Julie will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Phil Tetsworth, of Big Rapids; son, Will (Chrissy) Dever, of Big Rapids; two daughters, Allyson (Michael) Konen, of Grand Blanc, and Courtney (Clay) Allison, of Holland; five granddaughters, Bailey, Elliana, Sloan, Sawyer and Breslyn.

Due to COVID-19, a private family Mass of the Resurrection will be held. A public celebration of life will be planned in spring of 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made in Julie's name to Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center, checks payable to: Spectrum Health Foundation, 25 Michigan St. NE, Suite 4100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

The family is being cared for by the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Homes of Mecosta County.